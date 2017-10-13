Murky timeline is a focus of Las Vegas shooting probe - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Murky timeline is a focus of Las Vegas shooting probe

Posted:

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press

Nearly two weeks after the Las Vegas mass shooting, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts.

Las Vegas police are expected to release new information about the case Friday after a week that has seen the timeline of the shooting shift almost daily, raising questions about whether authorities could have done more to stop the gunman before he killed 58 people.

On Monday, police said Stephen Paddock sprayed 200 rounds into the hallway, wounding an unarmed security guard in the leg. They said six minutes later, he unleashed his barrage of bullets on the festival crowd and then took his own life.

MGM Resorts International, which owns the Mandalay Bay, said Thursday it was no more than 40 seconds between the time the guard called for help and Paddock opened fire on the crowd.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.