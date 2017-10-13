Children's hospital installs bell ringing billboard to signal end of chemotherapy

Drivers on interstate 44 may notice a new sight.

St. Louis children's hospital installed a 12 foot tall metal bell on a billboard.

To mark the end of chemotherapy a child rings a golden a golden bell at the hospital.

Once the billboard is completed, staff at Siteman Kids, using an app on their phones will trigger the simultaneous ringing of the bell on the billboard.

The billboard will also have speakers so people passing by will hear it ring.

An estimated 5 to 10 children complete their chemotherapy every month.



