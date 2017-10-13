Children's hospital installs bell ringing billboard to signal en - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Children's hospital installs bell ringing billboard to signal end of chemotherapy

Posted:
ABC NEWS -

Drivers on interstate 44 may notice a new sight.

St. Louis children's hospital installed a 12 foot tall metal bell on a billboard. 

To mark the end of chemotherapy a child rings a golden a golden bell at the hospital. 

Once the billboard is completed, staff at Siteman Kids, using an app on their phones will trigger the simultaneous ringing of the bell on the billboard.

The billboard will also have speakers so people passing by will hear it ring. 

An estimated 5 to 10 children complete their chemotherapy every month. 


 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.