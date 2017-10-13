Food themed tattoos help provide school lunches

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) - Food themed tattoos are helping provide real food to Iowa students in need.

Mystic Tat2 in Cedar Rapids is donating $27 for every $50 food themed tattoo to the Cedar Rapids Community School District for student lunches.

It takes $27 to pay for ten lunches.

Mystic Tat2 is owned by David Smith and so far his shop has been able to raise around $3,000.

They have seen a variety of food tattoos.

"Peanut butter and jelly, peas and carrots has been a good one for couples and best friends," says Lynda Smith, a tattoo artist.

School Bus Attendant Mollie Schakel got a milk carton done on her hand thanks to tattoo artist Elizabeth Peters.

"It's not just you know oh hey let's get a cute tattoo it's like what would make people laugh you know when they heard the story behind it," Schakel says.

It's providing meals to kids like the ones she works with every day.

"It just makes my heart cry out with joy because it's giving back to the community and it's really great," she told us.

The tattoos need to be the size of a poker chip and can have up to three colors.

So far with the help of the community the shop has raised enough money to provide 1100 lunches.

The fundraiser will go through November, it was extended from it's original end date because of it's popularity.