High school sex scandal included bondage on campus

Christian Tomsey was a gifted musician who taught English and oversaw an Irish music club at Dominican High School until this past summer, when a former student went to police.

Tomsey took his own life the day he was to meet with prosecutors. Now, newly unsealed search warrants detail the investigation that precipitated his death in August.

According to the warrants, the woman told police that when she was a 17-year-old senior she and Tomsey, her 31-year-old teacher, began to engage in "bondage-style" sex at his apartment, at a hotel and inside Dominican High School, which Tomsey photographed.

They kept their relationship a secret until she was 21 and eventually married. The couple were divorcing when the woman went to police . She said she reported him because "she wanted Tomsey to take responsibility" and was "concerned" for "other children" given his position at Dominican.

"Seems like something's going on with these teachers," Dominican parent Armando Barron said. "Seems like it's happening more and more."

Police said they've had no other complaints against Tomsey. The news confounds many at Dominican.

"A lot of us looked up to him a lot, not knowing any of the relationship. He was just a great teacher," senior Joey Mitchell said.

The woman gave police pornographic photos she said Tomsey took of her when she was 17. Investigators then seized his computers.

Police said the investigation continues. The Department of Justice is analyzing the teacher's hard drives to determine if there are pictures of other children on them, and whether the teacher might have been sharing them.

"The school community was notified about the investigation, and anyone with information about Mr. Tomsey was encouraged to contact the Whitefish Bay Police Department," Dominican's president told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV. "We are not aware of any other students coming forward."