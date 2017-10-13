Sports Express AM: Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sports Express AM: Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

Posted:
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -

The final week of Sports Express AM was full of energy at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids. 

The Red Raiders filled the gym from the boys soccer team, cheerleaders, dance team, football team, band and the fiddler team.

Josh Holland and Neena Pacholke caught up with the boys soccer team after solidifying their place as conference champs Thursday night against D.C Everest.

The football team got up early to talk sports and to preview Friday night's military night and special team uniforms.

Pack-A-Toss was a senior showdown between a cheerleader and a quarterback.

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln takes on the D.C. Everest Evergreens Friday night at 7:00 p.m. 

Catch highlights on Sports Express on Newsline 9 at 10.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.