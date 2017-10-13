Sports Express AM: Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

The final week of Sports Express AM was full of energy at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids.

The Red Raiders filled the gym from the boys soccer team, cheerleaders, dance team, football team, band and the fiddler team.

Josh Holland and Neena Pacholke caught up with the boys soccer team after solidifying their place as conference champs Thursday night against D.C Everest.

The football team got up early to talk sports and to preview Friday night's military night and special team uniforms.

Pack-A-Toss was a senior showdown between a cheerleader and a quarterback.

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln takes on the D.C. Everest Evergreens Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

Catch highlights on Sports Express on Newsline 9 at 10.