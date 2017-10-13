'Dangerous' inmate escapes from Dodge County Jail

The Dodge County Sheriff's office say they're looking for an inmate who escaped from jail early Friday morning.

Sheriff's officials say 30-year-old Dylan Joesph Farber escaped from the Dodge County Jail around 2:00 a.m. Friday.

They say he was last seen walking in the City of Juneau and was wearing khaki pants, a green shirt, and orange croc type shoes.

The sheriff's office says Farber should be considered dangerous.

Farber was being held at the jail on a $2,000 cash bond for a felony charge of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, and currently has other open charges and was being held for Dane County and Green Lake County.

Authorities say members of the public should not approach Farber, instead call 911 immediately.

They ask anyone with information on Farber's whereabouts to contact the Dodge County Sheriff's Office at (920) 386-3726.