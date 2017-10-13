I Wake Up Like This! No Shave November RULES

Here are the full contest rules:
- No purchase necessary.
- Must submit man's name and photo to contests@waow.com to enter.
- To be eligible you must be available from 4:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. Dec. 5 for the makeover.
- The entry period will be from Nov. 16, 2017 at 12:00 a.m. through Nov. 23 at 12:00 a.m.
- One winner will be selected to have a make-over live on air Dec. 5, 2017.
- Winner must not shave from Nov. 1 through Dec. 5 and send in photos of beard progress once a week for a month.
- Photos submitted will be shown on air and online on WAOW.com. Photos will be a part of the voting process.
- Voting process takes place on WAOW.com from Nov. 23-27th.
- Winners are selected at random. One will be chosen from the online entry form.
- The odds of winning are based on the number of entries in the database.
- Any applicable taxes are the responsibility of the winner.
- Winners must be willing to have their name and likeness presented on air. Winner's name may also be used for publicity purposes without compensation.
- Winners may win once.
- Employees of WAOW and their families are not eligible.
- Winners will go to WAOW TV-9, 1908 Grand Ave. Wausau, WI. 54403 to receive their prize i.e. a makeover.
- WAOW reserves the right to settle all disputes and to change and alter the details of the contest as circumstances merit.
- WAOW will conduct the contest and WAOW will be the final judge on all matters related to this contest. The judges' decisions are final, binding and conclusive on all matters. By entering this contest, entrants accept and agree to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges relative to the contest.