Wisconsin Rapids high school renovations near completion

A new area for gymnasts and wrestlers, and a new pool for students and the community will be open for next school year at Wisconsin Rapids High School.

Men in hard hats have been walking the halls in since April.

All of this comes after enrollment numbers have declined, so the district is getting rid of the junior high. Ninth graders will move to the high school and eighth graders will move to the middle school.

"It's a big improvement for our physical plant here, it's going to involve a new aquatic center which will open in the spring, a community locker room as well as an auxiliary gym, primarily in the winter season for our wrestling and gymnastics programs," said Principal Ron Rasmussen.

Rasmussen said the construction for the gym is set to be completed in the next couple weeks. The rest is set to be open for next school year.