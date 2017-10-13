Lily woman gets one year in jail for drunken ramming of police car

MERRILL (WAOW) - A 31-year-old Lily woman was sentenced to a year in jail as part of a three-year probation Friday for an early-morning police chase that ended with her disabled vehicle ramming a sheriff's deputy's car, according to online Lincoln County court records.

Rachel Hastings pleaded no contest to two felonies - eluding a police officer and possession of methamphetamine - and a misdemeanor second offense of drunken driving in the Sept. 13 incident, court records said.

Prosecutors dropped five other charges in the plea deal that led to a judge also ordering her to pay $2,200 in restitution to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department and a $1,665 fine, court records said.

The jail sentence, which includes work privileges, begins immediately. If Hastings violates her probation, she faces an 18-month prison sentence, the judge ruled. She was given credit for 30 days already spent in jail.

According to investigators, a deputy tried to stop Hastings' vehicle on state Highway 64 just before 2 a.m. after spotting it with a "branch hanging from it," a broken driver's side mirror and traveling erratically, the criminal complaint said.

When Hasting wouldn't stop, spike strips were used to flatten the vehicle's tires but she continued to drive through Merrill and into the Lake Pesobic area before she "rammed" the squad car with a deputy in it, the complaint said.

Hastings continued to "engage the accelerator and spin the tires'' even though the vehicle would not move, the complaint said.

When she was "forcefully removed" from the vehicle, a deputy detected a "strong odor of intoxicants" and she had "glossy eyes," the complaint said.

Investigators found methamphetamine crystals and a smoking pipe in the car, police reported.

Since 2003, Hastings has been convicted of felonies and misdemeanors in Shawano, Forest, Langlade and Washington counties, the complaint said.