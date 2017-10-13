Three Rhinelander young men charged in burglary, arson of cabin

RHINELANDER (WAOW) - A fire that destroyed a cabin last spring that was thought to be a lightning strike turns out it was arson to cover up a burglary, according to a criminal complaint.

Three young men from Rhinelander - Nicholas Wilmot, 19, Alex Volzka, 20 and Keanu Sneller, 18 - have been charged in the May 26 incident in the Town of Pine Lake.

Prosecutors say Wilmot and Sneller broke into the cabin and burglarized it, smashing windows and dishes, before leaving and returning later with Volzka, who warned about fingerprints left behind before he poured kerosene or Coleman fuel "all over the cabin and started it on fire," the criminal complaint said.

Investigators found a Bic lighter near the burned structure. The owner of the cabin reported to police that a heater from it was found at Hodag Gun and Loan. That transaction led police to Sneller, the complaint said.

Volzka is charged with three felonies - participating in arson, burglary of a building and criminal damage to property.

Sneller is charged with two misdemeanors and felony bail jumping.

Wilmot is charged with two felonies - participating in burglary of a building and criminal damage to property - and one misdemeanor.