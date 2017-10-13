Manawa mother, 22, pleads not guilty to child abuse charge

WAUPACA (WAOW) - A 23-year-old Manawa woman accused of locking her two-year-old son in a car seat for hours, sometimes overnight, pleaded not guilty Friday, according to online Waupaca County court records.

Jazzmine Morin-Muthig is charged with one felony count of physical child abuse recklessly causing harm in an incident that happened in November.

No trial date was immediately set.

Police were alerted to Morin-Muthig's behavior and some bruises on the child by the child's 25-year-old father in mid-November, the criminal complaint said.

A woman who knew the child's grandmother told investigators she heard Morin-Muthig yell and swear at her son and threaten to "beat him" if he did not behave, the complaint said.

Morin-Muthig's mother told investigators she saw her daughter hit the toddler hard enough to leave marks, the complaint said.

People who knew the mother told investigators she would "lock" the child in a car seat almost everyday for "naps or discipline," the complaint said.

The document was not clear whether the car seat was in a car or in the mother's home.