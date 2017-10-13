Judge orders trial for Wausau man accused in Cabaret Bar fire - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Judge orders trial for Wausau man accused in Cabaret Bar fire

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
WAUSAU (WAOW) - A judge Friday ordered a trial for a 39-year-old man accused of starting a fire at a Wausau bar more than a year ago.

Tony Patterson Jr. of Wausau is charged with participating in arson as a repeat criminal. No trial date was immediately set.

Firefighters were called to the Cabaret Bar bar about 5 a.m. Aug. 4, 2016, and the roof was on fire.

A witness told police he saw a person dressed in dark clothing with a black hood over his head walking to the bar just before the fire was discovered and he saw a white Ford Crown Victoria with a loud exhaust leave the area about 5 a.m.

Officers found the Crown Victoria parked in a driveway a few blocks away.

The owners of the bar reported Patterson - known as Two Tone - was kicked out of the bar after an "altercation" with other customers about two weeks earlier and he was upset about it, the criminal complaint said.

A bartender told police she "heard from friends" that Patterson was "talking about getting back at the bar" for being banned from it, the complaint said.

