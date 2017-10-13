Author calls Edgar-Stratford rivalry 'unique,' discusses 450+ page book on 'The Game'

An eastern Wisconsin author who recently published a 455-page book on the tradition and culture of the Edgar-Stratford rivalry visited Edgar Friday to sign autographs before the 50th edition of the rivalry.

Peter Schmitt, whose book 'Edgar-Stratford: A small-school rivalry with no equal' hit shelves in September, calls the rivalry between the two central Wisconsin teams "unique," and said few other teams have combined to accomplish as much as the Wildcats and Tigers.

"It's not the biggest or longest rivalry in terms of duration of years," Schmitt said in an exclusive sit-down interview with Newsline 9 sports reporter Morey Hershgordon. "But (no other rivalry) has accomplished what Edgar and Stratford have."

The two rivals have combined for 14 state championships, with each school winning seven a piece.

