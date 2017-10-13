Former Lincoln Hills employees outraged by staff assault

Former employees of the Lincoln Hills Youth Prison said they're horrified about the attack that landed one of their own in the hospital.

But they also said it's something they used to see on a regular basis.

"It happens too often," said Doug Curtis, a former youth counselor at the juvenile prison.

The victim, who asked us not to use her name, said she was beaten by an inmate earlier this week.

Curtis said it's the inmate's second offense.

"It's the same one that knocked a tooth out of one of the supervisors a few weeks back," he said.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, the number of attacks on staffers has seen a drastic increase.

In 2015, there were seven violent attacks. In 2016 there were 23.

"It's a system that's broken," said Curtis. "And I don't think it can be fixed."

The DOC said it has received funding that will "positively benefit operations," according to Tristan Cook, the department's communication director.

The funding includes money to hire more line staff and expand mental health services, among other things.

The victim has been released from the hospital. She posted on Facebook that she blames Act 10 and poor management at Lincoln Hills for what she calls a "hostile environment."