Couple gets married in Marathon Co. on Friday the 13th

A California couple travels to Wausau to get married, the catch, their special day is on Friday the 13th.

Sarah Hunter came to the Marathon County Court house dressed in black to marry Brian.

The couple said the superstition doesn't bother them at all.

"We don't believe in and we picked the date because it's our anniversary," Brian said.

Friends of the newlyweds questioned if it would be a good idea to get married on this day, but they weren't worried.

"We're really optimistic and it's going to be a good day," said Brian.

The couple has been together for five years.