Trump's health care overhaul draws criticism from Lawmakers

President Trump announced Thursday night he is taking away federal subsidies from Obamacare, which sparked criticism across the U.S.

Under the change, the government will stop funding these subsidies that refund insurers for reducing deductibles and co-pays for lower-income Obamacare recipients.

During a conference call on Friday, Citizens Action of Wisconsin, Local Legislators and Health Advocates disagreed with the President.

"The only way you can interpret it is that he is actually damaging the affordable care,' said Executive Director of Citizen Action of Wisconsin Robert Kraig. "He's willing to sabotage it and risk lives."

Kraig adds the decision is wrong and the timing is off.

"Doing it in the middle of the year and the middle of insurance companies providing coverage is outlandish," said Kraig.

Meanwhile, Senator Thomas Tiffany said he agrees with Trump's decision, but he wants to see more power going back to the state level.

"The federal government needs to give control health care management to the states," argues Tiffany. "We will find more effective solutions."

State insurance officials announced this week that the average premiums for health care plans in Wisconsin will go up 36% next year without these subsidies.