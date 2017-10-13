UPDATE: Multiple vehicle crash sends 12 people to hospital

UPDATE: A bus, truck and semi were involved in a crash Friday night in the Town of Unity sending multiple people to the hospital, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Department.

The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Highway 13 at County Road K sending 12 people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities told a reporter on scene, military personnel were on the bus.

They said it appears a semi-truck dropped insulation bags onto the road causing the crash.

-----------------

A crash blocked lanes in Marathon and Clark Counties Friday night, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

A WisDOT alert sent out at 8:20 p.m. said both directions on Highway 13 at County K near Unity are closed "due to a traffic incident." Lanes were expected to remain closed for two hours.

The Clark Co. Sheriff's Department is handling the crash at this point.

