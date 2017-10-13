Sports Express - Week 9: Edgar wins 'The Game,' Marawood champio - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sports Express - Week 9: Edgar wins 'The Game,' Marawood championship,10-0 over Stratford

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Here are all the scores as reported to the Newsline 9 Sports Department on Friday:

High School Football:

Alm.-Bancroft 56, Marion/Tigerton 0

Amherst 35, Witt.-Birn. 0

Antigo 38, Merrill 15

Athens 21, Owen-Withee 13

Auburndale 56, Whitehall 6

Bonduel 48, Manawa 18

Crandon 60, Elcho/Wh. Lake 24

Crivitz 31, Northern Elite 28

Edgar 10, Stratford 0

Fall Creek 35, Neilsville/Granton 7

Gilman 23, Greenwood 6

Hurley 22,Houghton (MI) 6

Iola-Scandinavia 54, Wey-Fremont 14

Loyal 8, Abbotsford 7

Marathon 44, Tomahawk 14

Marshfield 17, Wausau West 6

Mayville 30, Pittsville 6

Medford 34, Ashland 8

Mosinee 42, Wausau East 17

Northland Pines 16, L'Anse (MI) 7

Rhinelander 49, Lakeland 34

Southern Door 27, Coleman 14

SPASH 26, Fond du Lac 24

Spencer/Columbus 44, Glenwood City 21

Wabeno/Laona 21, Suring 14

Wild Rose 45, SWCHA 0

Wisconsin Rapids 51, DC Everest 20

Boys Soccer:

Merrill 0, Lakeland 0

