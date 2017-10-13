Sports Express - Week 9: Edgar wins 'The Game,' Marawood championship,10-0 over Stratford

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -
Here are all the scores as reported to the Newsline 9 Sports Department on Friday:
High School Football:
Alm.-Bancroft 56, Marion/Tigerton 0
Amherst 35, Witt.-Birn. 0
Antigo 38, Merrill 15
Athens 21, Owen-Withee 13
Auburndale 56, Whitehall 6
Bonduel 48, Manawa 18
Crandon 60, Elcho/Wh. Lake 24
Crivitz 31, Northern Elite 28
Edgar 10, Stratford 0
Fall Creek 35, Neilsville/Granton 7
Gilman 23, Greenwood 6
Hurley 22,Houghton (MI) 6
Iola-Scandinavia 54, Wey-Fremont 14
Loyal 8, Abbotsford 7
Marathon 44, Tomahawk 14
Marshfield 17, Wausau West 6
Mayville 30, Pittsville 6
Medford 34, Ashland 8
Mosinee 42, Wausau East 17
Northland Pines 16, L'Anse (MI) 7
Rhinelander 49, Lakeland 34
Southern Door 27, Coleman 14
SPASH 26, Fond du Lac 24
Spencer/Columbus 44, Glenwood City 21
Wabeno/Laona 21, Suring 14
Wild Rose 45, SWCHA 0
Wisconsin Rapids 51, DC Everest 20
Boys Soccer:
Merrill 0, Lakeland 0