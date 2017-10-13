Longtime WIAA official calls it quits after 40+ years on the job

A longtime local referee officiated his final game Friday night.

Peter Porter, who officiated the Antigo-Merrill game on Friday, is retiring after 43 years of officiating WIAA events. Since 2000, Porter has worked three state championship games. However, a third hip replacement is forcing him to call it quits.

"To have had the opportunity to be a mentor to some of the younger officials is exciting," Porter said Friday before his game in Antigo.

Porter noted that the game has gotten faster over the years. While he'll now have to fill a void next fall, he's glad to have traveled all around Wisconsin officiating the game he loves.

"It's just been a wonderful trip," he said. "My mother always used to say I should write a book... and I hope to someday."

Antigo defeated Merrill 38-15 in Porter's final game.