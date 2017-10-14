One dead in Southwestern Wisconsin crash

One person is dead following a two-car crash on US 14 in Iowa County near Arena.

The crash occurred Friday night around 7:15 p.m at the intersection of Coon Rock Road.

According to The Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a 53-year-old Muscoda woman who was traveling east deviated into the westbound lane and struck a pickup truck. The 38-year-old Hilsboro man driving that pickup truck was killed.

The woman received minor injuries. She was taken to the hospital, where she were arrested for driving while intoxicated.

No names have been released.