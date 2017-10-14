WIAA FOOTBALL: 25 area teams qualify for playoffs, four earn one - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

WIAA FOOTBALL: 25 area teams qualify for playoffs, four earn one-seeds

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Antigo, Iola-Scandinavia, Edgar and Wild Rose each earned one-seeds in the WIAA football playoffs, the WIAA announced Saturday. Overall, 25 teams from the Newsline 9 viewing area qualified for the playoffs. 

Division 1 - Bay Port regional

5) SPASH vs 4) Hudson

6) Wisconsin Rapids vs 3) Neenah

Division 2 - Menomonie regional

5) Marshfield vs 4) Holmen

Division 3 - Antigo regional

8) Medford vs 1) Antigo

6) Mosinee vs 3) Onalaska

7) Merrill vs 2) Rice Lake

Division 5 - Stanley-Boyd regional

8) Wittenberg-Birnamwood vs 1) Stanley-Boyd

7) Colby vs 2) Amherst

6) Oconto vs 3) Spencer/Columbus

5) Stratford vs 4) Bonduel

Division 6  - Iola-Scandinavia regional

8) Michicot vs 1) Iola-Scandinavia

7) Niagara/Goodman/Pembine vs 2) Marathon

6) Auburndale vs 3) Crandon

Division 7 - Clear Lake regional

6) Frederic vs 3) Abbotsford

7) Owen-Withee vs 2) Loyal

Division 7 - Edgar regional

8) Athens vs 1) Edgar

5) Assumption vs 4) Pittsville

Division 7 - Wild Rose

8) Cambria-Friesland vs 1) Wild Rose

5) Hilbert/Stockbridge vs Almond-Bancroft

7) Tri-County vs 2) Fall River

For full brackets from the WIAA, click here.

