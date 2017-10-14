UPDATE: 2 injured in crash on Stewart Avenue near Downtown Wausa - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: 2 injured in crash on Stewart Avenue near Downtown Wausau

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Two people were taken to the hospital following a rollover crash on Stewart Avenue near Downtown Wausau.

Police said the 69-year-old female driver struck the base of a pole.

She and her passenger are believed to only have minor injuries. 

At least three firetrucks and multiple police units responded.

Police do not believe alcohol was involved, but do not know what caused the crash. 

