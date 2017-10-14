Firefighters gather in Wisconsin Rapids to honor those they lost - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Firefighters gather in Wisconsin Rapids to honor those they lost

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -

Firefighters and community members from across the country gathered in Wisconsin Rapids for the Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Fire Alarm and Roll Call Ceremony. 

It took place at Lincoln High School, and hundreds were in attendance. 

Three names were added to the Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Wall. Two of those three were from Central Wisconsin. 

Newsline 9's Neena Pacholke spoke with firefighters as well as family members of those who have fallen at the event. She will have the full story on Newsline 9 at 10. 

