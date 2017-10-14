Saturday Sports Report: Jaworski duo shines as West's girls take - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Saturday Sports Report: Jaworski duo shines as West's girls take the WVC crown; SPASH boys dominate

By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
STEVENS POINT Wis. (WAOW) -

Here are Saturday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

WVC Girls Cross Country Meet

Team

1. Wausau West, 41

2. Stevens Point, 44

3. D.C. Everest, 79

4. Wisconsin Rapids, 127

5. Marshfield, 138

6. Wausau East, 157

7. Merrill, 172

Individual

1. Brooke Jaworski (Wausau West), 19:10

2. Madeline Hyland (SPASH), 19:19

3. Mariah Haight (Wausau East), 19:22

4. Rachel Jaworski (Wausau West), 19:39.1

5. Grace Belson (SPASH), 19:39.4

WVC Boys Cross Country Meet

Team

1. Stevens Point, 27

2. D.C. Everest, 63

3. Marshfield, 72

4. Wausau West, 105

5. Wisconsin Rapids, 138

6. Wausau East, 147

7. Merrill, 220

Individual

1. Johnny Hyland (SPASH), 16:24

Wausau West Girls Volleyball Invite

1. Eau Claire Regis, 8-2

2. Wausau West, 7-3

3. Northland Pines, 7-3

4. Rhinelander, 5-5

5. Neilsville, 3-7

6. Pittsville, 0-10

Boys Soccer

Lakeland 0 Merrill 0

Onalasca 3 Marshfield 2

Football

Newman Catholic 37 Menomonee Falls 0

