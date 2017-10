The UWSP football team used a balanced attack on Saturday to defeat UW-Eau Claire 26-3 at Goerke Field.

Edgar product Matt Urmanski rushed for two first half touchdowns to give UWSP a 17-3 lead at the break.

The win improves the Pointers to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in WIAC play.

The Pointers hit the road next week to face UW-Stout. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.