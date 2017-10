Authorities say several people had to be rescued after an explosion and fire at a three-story residence in Racine.

The Journal Times reports that at least one person was injured in the Saturday afternoon blaze. A condition report was not available.

Racine firefighters were dispatched to the scene before 1 p.m.

Officials say the fire was declared under control at about 2:15 p.m., although firefighters were still tracking down hot spots.