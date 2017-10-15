Shawano Co. authorities respond to reports of structure fire - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Shawano Co. authorities respond to reports of structure fire

Posted:
TOWN OF ALMON (WAOW) -

According to the Shawano County Sheriff's Department, reports of a hay shed fire came in early this morning. 

The fire is on River Road in the Town on Almon. 

Multiple fire departments are still on scene, that according to Shawano Co. dispatcher. 

Stay with Newsline 9 for this developing story. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.