UPDATE: Fire leaves a Shawano Co. hay barn a total loss

According to the Bowler Fire Department, a Matsche Farms hay barn is a total loss after an early morning fire.

Fire Chief Dan Ladwig said firefighters were on scene for more than 12 hours.

Cattle were in a nearby barn, just feet away from the hay barn, but were okay and did not suffer any injuries, that according to Chief Ladwig.

The chief also said the fire most likely started from moisture build up on the hay.

"We may get called back out," said Chief Ladwig. "That is not uncommon at a hay barn fire."

No injuries resulted from the explosion.

