Police: Lockdown lifted at Virginia State University

Officials say they have thousands of firefighters battling 22 blazes burning in Northern California and that more are coming from nearby states

The Latest: Nearby states sending fire help to California

Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through California wine country, leading entire towns to evacuate days as the flames fanned out over dry brush

Questions remain about police response after hotel employees reported hallway shooting before Las Vegas massacre

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon

The sound in Havana: What Americans heard in Cuba attacks

American woman, her Canadian husband and 3 young children released after years in captivity by Taliban-allied network

Northern California's wildfires have now killed 31 people _ making this the deadliest week of wildfires in state history

Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein

Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las Vegas

New government research shows obesity rates for U.S. children, teens and adults aren't getting any better.

US obesity problem is not budging, new data shows

California Gov. Jerry Brown declares state of emergency to combat hepatitis A outbreak that has claimed 18 lives in San Diego.

Democrat Kevin de Leon, president of the California Senate, says he will challenge U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein in next year's election.

Head of California Senate to challenge US Sen. Feinstein

Tens of thousands of California residents have seen hopes and plans grossly interrupted by deadly wildfires.

Two men who hiked for miles expecting a grim discovery were met with a joyful one instead.

Compared to its more famous wine-country counterparts, California's Mendocino County is feeling left out.

More than just wine country is burning in California

Even as an unprecedented toll of death and destruction from wildfires kept mounting, California communities were getting glimpses of heroism and humanity Firefighters made major gains against most of the blazes on Friday.

California 'getting the upper hand' against deadly wildfires

The brutal 2017 wildfire season is stressing state and federal agencies that pay for the army of crews and machinery required to fight them.

US, states struggle to pay spiraling cost of fighting fires

The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.

Las Vegas tourism sees changes in aftermath of shooting

President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.

Pro-Trump states most affected by his health care decision

A lockdown has been lifted on Virginia State University campus following a shooting that left one person injured, authorities said Sunday.

Virginia State University Police said via Twitter that "Police have cleared the scene. Officers will remain vigilant. Campus lock down has been lifted."

The incident happened about 8:25 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement released by the Chesterfield Police Department. Police said responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chesterfield Police said "police believe this is an isolated incident" and were still seeking the shooter.

The university's website says the Petersburg, Virginia school located about 24 miles south of Richmond was celebrating the final day of its homecoming on Saturday.

An investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.