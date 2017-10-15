UPDATE: Aaron Rodgers has broken collarbone, could miss remainder of season

Aaron Rodgers has a broken collarbone and could miss the rest of the season, the Green Bay Packers announced Sunday.

Rodgers broke his collarbone in 2013 and missed seven games, before returning in the season finale. However, that was the left collar bone and this injury is to Rodgers' right shoulder.

Rodgers suffered the injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. As he rolled out of the pocket and threw a pass to tight end Martellus Bennett, Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr took him down and Rodgers landed awkwardly on his right shoulder.

Quarterback Brett Hundley has taken over for Rodgers and will be the starter going forward.

Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.

QB Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone. There's a chance he could miss the rest of the season. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 15, 2017

----

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is out of Sunday's game against the Vikings with an apparent shoulder injury.

As Rodgers rolled out of the pocket and threw a pass to tight end Martellus Bennett, Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr took him down and Rodgers landed awkwardly on his right shoulder. He walked off the field holding his right arm against his body.

Rodgers was examined in the Packers medical tent and then taken to the Packers locker room on a cart.

Brett Hundley has entered the game. We will update this story as more information becomes available.