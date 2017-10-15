National Cheese Curd Day celebrated at Bull Falls

Gym-goers are putting the weight of breast cancer on their shoulders for an event called "Respect the Rack." Multiple gyms across Central Wisconsin are taking part.More >>
Packers fans in Wausau are devastated over Aaron Rodgers' crippling injury on Sunday.More >>
An unusual October tornado has downed power lines and destroyed garages on Madison's east side, but no injuries are reported.More >>
According to the Bowler Fire Department, a Matsche Farms hay barn is a total loss after an early morning fire.More >>
Authorities say several people had to be rescued after an explosion and fire at a three-story residence in Racine.More >>
