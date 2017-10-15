National Cheese Curd Day celebrated at Bull Falls

Cheese curd lovers flocked to Bull Falls Brewery in Wausau to celebrate National Cheese Curd Day.

"I'll be here until they kick me out or I run out of curds," said Charles Gray, manager of the Culver's in Rothschild.

Culver's is actually behind the holiday.

Back in 2015, the chain submitted the day to the National Day Calendar. Now, it's an official celebration in America's Dairyland.

"Well Culver's itself sort of lobbied to get National Curd Day official," said Gray. "So we've been sort of spear heading the efforts for cheese curds all over."

The chain sold curds for $2 in honor of the event.