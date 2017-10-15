RESPECT THE RACK: Wausau Gym lifts weights for breast cancer - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

RESPECT THE RACK: Wausau Gym lifts weights for breast cancer

Posted:
By Zoe Haugen, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

Gym-goers are putting the weight of breast cancer on their shoulders for an event called "Respect the Rack." Multiple gyms across Central Wisconsin are taking part. 

Sunday, LIFT (Grand) Gym in Wausau held the charity event. 

All of the donations will go to a woman who has strong ties to the gym. 

"She is an athlete that lives in Madison, used to live in Wausau, and she owned a crossfit gym here in Wausau, and she currently has breast cancer and is going through chemotherapy right now," said Dave Thompson, a co-planner of the event. 

The other gyms participating are donating to similar causes. They are each donating to their own local charities and people they know who are impacted by the disease. 

