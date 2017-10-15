Packers fans devastated by Aaron Rogers injury - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Packers fans devastated by Aaron Rogers injury

Posted:
By Zoe Haugen, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

Packers fans in Wausau are devastated over Aaron Rodgers' crippling injury on Sunday. 

The crowd watching at Buffalo Wild Wings in Wausau was distraught over the quarterback's fate. Many of them only said a few simple words when asked about their emotions following the collar-bone break. However, they're still holding out hope for the green and gold. 

One Packers fan, Rachel Hamilton, said, "It's not good. Hopefully Hundley can finish the season for Aaron Rodgers, kind of sucks but hopefully, we can pull off the rest of the season."

"He's no Aaron Rodgers but we'll find out what he can do in the next coming weeks," said another Packers fan at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Green and gold fans know it will be a tough road ahead - but said they will, of course, be sticking by the Packers' side.

