Loved ones of missing Mosinee teen still looking for answers

Mackenzie Marken has been missing since October 11, 2015 but friends of the teen remain hopeful of her return home.

"Not knowing where she is and if she's okay, I think that's the hardest part," said Marken's best friend, Fallon Brown.

Brown has planned gatherings in the past, including Sunday's two year anniversary event.

Friends of the missing teen met at Biggby's Coffee in Rib Mountain before making their way up the Rib Mountain tower to pray for Marken's safety and return.

"We just want to try to bring up her memory and remind people that she's still out there and needs to be found," Laina Anderson, friend of Mackenzie Marken, said.

Marken's friends keeping her memory alive by doing what she loved.

"She really loved the outdoors and loved being adventurous so I think this was an ideal way to spend her two year anniversary," said Brown.

The lack of answers is making the case even more difficult for those who love Marken.

Brown said other than the leads that were received when her best friend first went missing, no new leads have been brought to their attention.