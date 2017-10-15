Green Bay recovery center embraces "paying it forward"

A community recovery center wants you to help bring people in need to its counter for a meal or a resource.

DarJune Café in Green Bay calls the program Paying It Forward.

"We are human beings, every person that goes through addiction is a human being and what we need is to be loved," said Christopher Zahn, DarJune Café Recovery Coach.

The Darjune Café wants love to be spread through its Pay It Forward program

Anyone can buy cards and pass them out to people who may be in need of money to buy a meal or a cup of coffee at the DarJune Café

"Can buy them in $1, $5, or $10 dollar cards,” Zahn said. “What this gives is an opportunity for people that are less fortunate then yourself; a lot of people are hungry."

Zahn says the program has been around for about four months.

He's seen area agencies to people in recovery buy and pass out the cards.

The cards help feed hungry stomachs but also bring people to DarJune's resources, where every person working is a recovery coach.

"So if they like come in and see me, I'm in recovery, I understand,” Zahn said. “I will tell that person that I love them and care about them and I understand what they're going through"