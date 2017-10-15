Top 5 Plays of the Week: Oct. 15, 2017

Regular season high school football came to a close on Friday, leading some teams to make incredible efforts. Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.

No. 5 - Marathon's Donavon Free connects with Hunter Seubert for a 30 yard gain.

No. 4 - Edgar's Karson Butt pitches to Will Raatz. Raatz takes it in, untouched, 25 yards for the touchdown.

No. 3 - Newman Catholic shows off the passing. Riley Vaughn sets up Lauren Shields for the kill.

No. 2 - SPASH's Keondre Porter goes for the diving header for the first score of the game.

No. 1 - Marcus Glodowski fakes the pass, finds the gap and scores from 30 yards out to lead Amherst to a shutout win.