Tillerson: US prefers diplomacy with NKorea, but has options

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the North Korean crisis "will continue until the first bomb drops."

That statement comes despite President Donald Trump's tweets a couple of weeks ago that his chief envoy was "wasting his time" trying to negotiate with "Little Rocket Man," a mocking nickname Trump has given the nuclear-armed nation's leader, Kim Jong Un.

Tillerson told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that: "The president has also made clear to me that he wants this solved diplomatically. He's not seeking to go to war."

Recent mixed messaging from the top of the U.S. government has raised concerns about the potential for miscalculation.