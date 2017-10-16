AARP honors Marshfield man for decades of volunteering

From building affordable homes for families in need and volunteering at his church, Don Zais receives a prestigious award on Monday.

AARP Wisconsin's highest honor is the "2017 Andrus Award for Community Service" and Zais was picked this year.

"Makes me feel very humble to know that I was nominated," said Zais.

After working at the Marshfield Health System for 23 years, he decided he wanted to devote his time to helping others.

Zais volunteers at the Marshfield Area Habitat for Humanity, Community Foundation, and the Marshfield Area United Way.

"I'm trying to make this world better for the people I can make it better for," said Zais. "It's difficult for me to say no to anyone in need."

Communications Director of AARP Jim Flaherty said Zais is a prime example of people who deserve to be recognized for their selfless acts.

"The award not only recognizes those who volunteer their time," said Flaherty. "It also stands as a inspiration to others to want to get out and help in some way."

Winners of the award are given the opportunity to pick an organization that they want to donate $1,000 to from AARP.

Zais will donate $500 to Marshfield Area United Way and $500 to Marshfield Area Habitat for Humanity.