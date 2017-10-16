Witnesses say gunman opened fire outside southern Wisconsin mall

Witnesses say a gunman opened fire outside Southridge Mall in Greendale Saturday night.

"I thought it was fireworks at first. But then I realized it was gunshots," Taylor Stewart, 13, said.

There was a large police presence outside the mall late Saturday night.

Stewart said she and her sister had been shopping with two middle school friends and were outside waiting for a parent to pick them up when they heard gunfire.

"When I first heard them, I heard like five shots," Peyton Stewart, 12, said.

"Just the look on their face was terrified. Two of them were about to run back into the mall. And I could see just confusion. They didn't know where to go," said Peyton's mother, Jodi Stewart.

The mother had pulled up in the family car and had her window down when she heard multiple shots.

"Once the shots started, they never stopped. They just kept going," Sam Mejia, 13, said.

The girls say the gunman looked angry as he shot towards what appeared to be a dark colored minivan in the parking lot outside the door to the mall’s food court.

"You could see the sparks coming out of the gun and I saw the man. And like my first instinct was to yell because I wanted everyone to be safe. So I was like guys, those are gunshots, that's a gun, like run," Mejia said.

"I saw the guy with the gun and then I saw like the flames coming out. And I was really freaked out. I turned everywhere and I didn't know where to run," Iris Duran, 13, said.

They all got into the mother’s car and drove away from the gunman.

"I told them turn off the lights, duck, get down. All I could do was think of getting them out of the parking lot without getting hit," Jodi Stewart said.

As of Sunday night, Greendale police had not said whether anyone was hurt or if they a suspect.