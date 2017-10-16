Northern Wisconsin school canceling classes Monday after evacuation

Coleman schools are canceling classes Monday after evacuating the schools.

The school district says it received a threatening message about its buildings, so it moved students to nearby churches as a precaution. We don't know details about the threat yet.

Police are checking the buildings to confirm whether a threat still exists.

The Coleman School District notified parents it's sending buses to the churches at 11:30 a.m. to take kids home and is canceling all classes and extracurricular activities Monday.

Parents should not go to the schools or enter the parking lots.

