Black bear spotted in Wausau tree near elementary school

A black bear was spotted in a tree in Wausau Monday near Grant Elementary School.

Crews noticed the bear while they tried to cut branches near power lines.

Neighbor Michael Verick went outside and saw the bear outside a vacant house next to his on 4th Avenue.

"The guys trimming the trees called the police and then even the DNR came over," Verick said.

Department of Natural Resources chose not to bother the bear and told Verick it would come down when it's ready.

He said the school across the street made sure to tell all the children to go inside the building for precaution.