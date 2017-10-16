Packers promote QB Callahan; Rodgers still on active roster

The Packers have promoted former practice squad QB Joe Callahan to their active roster and placed CB Quinten Rollins on injured reserve, the team announced Monday.

Callahan, a former NCAA Division III quarterback, made the Packers roster as an undrafted rookie in 2016. The Packers cut him following the 2017 preseason, then signed him to the practice squad after he cleared waivers.

The corresponding move places Rollins on IR, rather than Aaron Rodgers as many had speculated. Rollins, a third year cornerback, was carted off the field Sunday with an ankle injury.

The Packers are still mulling their options with Rodgers, who broke his right collarbone in Sunday's loss at Minnesota.

Mike McCarthy is scheduled to address local media this afternoon at 3:45 and will provide further updates on Rodgers' status.