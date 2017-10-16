Second Iola teen convicted for Stevens Point armed robbery - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Second Iola teen convicted for Stevens Point armed robbery

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - An Iola teenager pleaded no contest to three charges Monday in an armed robbery that involved a gunshot at a Stevens Point apartment, according to online Portage County court records.

Zachary Hendricks was convicted of two felonies - armed robbery and false imprisonment - and misdemeanor possession of marijuana in the April 16 incident, court records said. Prosecutors dropped a second count of false imprisonment in the plea deal.

Hendricks, who is to be sentenced Dec. 15, is the second Iola teen convicted in the incident.

David Schmies, 18, of Iola, was convicted in September of the same three charges after pleading no contest. He is to be sentenced Dec. 1.

Prosecutors have said Schmies admitted he fired the shotgun and told police he shot himself in the foot. Schmies was caught after police went to Amherst High School, where he is a student, and found marijuana in his backpack.

Investigators said the two teens entered the Whiting Avenue Estates home wearing masks and carrying guns. They fled with cash and marijuana.

