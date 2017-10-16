Change.org petition calls for Kaepernick to be signed by Packers

With the news that Aaron Rodgers may be out for the season, names are being tossed around about who should step in.

Some has started a petition on Change.org calling for the Packers to hire Colin Kaepernick. As of 2 p.m., the petition has more than 5,000 signatures.

The petition states:

"Aaron Rodgers is possibly out for the rest of the season but there's a Wisconsin-born QB who should be on our team! Lets makes sure the organization know we support Kaepernick to the Packers!"

Kaepernick was born in Milwaukee, but only here a short time.

In August, Rodgers told ESPN Magazine that Kaepernick should be on a NFL roster, and the reason he is not is because of "protests."

Coach Mike McCarthy did his best to shut down speculation about picking up any quarterback Sunday after the game.

"Brett Hundley is my quarterback," McCarthy said. "Joe Callahan is the backup. That's the direction we're going. That is the focus. That's where we are as a football club."

Some other people have suggested Tony Romo, who was born and raised in Burlington, should come out of retirement and play for the Pack.