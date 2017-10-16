Stanley woman, 31, killed in crash involving farm tractor

WITHEE (WAOW) - A 31-year-old Stanley woman died when the sports utility vehicle she was riding in slammed into a tractor pulling a manure spreader and rolled several times, the Clark County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

Tasha Ley died following Friday's crash on Bridge Road east of Clark Avenue in the Township of Hixon, Sheriff Gregory Herrick said. The crash happened about 10 a.m.

The driver of the truck, Jacob Person, 31, also of Stanley, is wanted on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and operating a vehicle with a suspended license causing death, Herrick said.

Person was hospitalized after the crash but when he was medically cleared, authorities did not notify the sheriff's department, Herrick said in a statement. "A warrant is in the process of being issued for his arrest and we encourage Jacob to turn himself into Clark County authorities."

The crash happened when the tractor, driven by a 56-year-old rural Withee man, was attempting to make a left hand turn and the SUV tried to pass it, striking a tractor tire, the sheriff said.

Ley and Person were not wearing seat belts. The tractor driver was not hurt.

Speed was also a factor in the crash, Herrick said.