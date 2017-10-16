McCarthy to address media Monday afternoon

We could learn more about the status of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers Monday when head coach Mike McCarthy addresses the media. McCarthy is scheduled to speak at 3:45 p.m.

Rodgers will undergo tests to determine if he'll be able to return to the field this season after suffering a broken collarbone during the Packers-Vikings game, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) will have tests to determine the next course of action. Chance he returns late, but just a chance. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2017

On Sunday, the Packers announced that their star quarterback suffered a broken collarbone and might miss the remainder of the season. That is an unusual injury statement from the team DURING a game, and it speaks to the severity of the injury.

QB Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone. There's a chance he could miss the rest of the season. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 15, 2017

Rodgers was hit by the Vikings Anthony Barr after throwing a pass in the first quarter Sunday in Minneapolis. Barr landed on top of Rodgers, who landed on his throwing shoulder. Rodgers had some choice words for Barr as he left the field with the trainers, perhaps believing the hit was excessive. Barr was not flagged on the play.

Rodgers also suffered a broken collarbone in the 2013 season, missing 7 weeks. But that was to his left side, not his throwing shoulder. The Packers went 2-4-1 without Rodgers, who returned that year for the season finale, leading the Packers to a win in Chicago to capture the NFC North title.

Brett Hundley replaced Rodgers in Minnesota and will be the starting quarterback in Rodgers’ absence.

"Brett Hundley is my quarterback Joe Callahan is the backup," Head Coach Mike McCarthy said. "That is the direction we are going. That is the focus. That is where we are a football club. (jump cut by accident)

Losing Aaron Rodgers speaks for itself. In my opinion he is the best player in football. But this is a team game. It’s the ultimate team game and we need to be better.

ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky reports the Packers have promoted QB Joe Callahan to the roster from the practice squad. Also, the team is expected to work out other quarterbacks in the coming days.