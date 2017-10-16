Stevens Point man charged after allegedly kicking an officer

A Stevens Point man faces felony charges after allegedly kicking an officer Oct. 9.

49-year-old Russell West is charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. Police said they were called to Main Street for reports of a man passed out in the bushes. When they arrived, they found West sleeping on the ground.

Police said West was highly intoxicated. He told police he had been staying at the Salvation Army but was not allowed back in because he was drunk.

They took him to an area hospital for a voluntary detox, however police said West peed on the floor and wall and was making vague threats at staff. Officers decided to arrest West for disorderly conduct. When they attempted to put him in the police car, police said he intentionally kicked the officer, injuring his wrist.

West is being held on a $300 cash bond.