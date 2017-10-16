McCarthy: Rodgers will have surgery, season could be over

Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have surgery and could miss the rest of the season after breaking his collarbone in Sunday's game against the Vikings, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy was vague when it came to dates and a "timeline," but he said right now the organization is focused on getting Rodgers healthy,

A surgery date has not been set at this time.

"He will have surgery here in the near future, and after that we will focus on getting Aaron healthy," McCarthy said Monday. "That's all that matters right now."

As for the future of the team, McCarthy said back up quarterback Brett Hundley will be ready to go and Joe Callahan is on the 53 man roster.

When asked about Sunday's performance, McCarthy said he was disappointed in the amount of mistakes made Sunday but the team is looking to redeem itself next week against the Saints.

“We're ready and fired up to go get them Saints," McCarthy said. "That's the mood.”

