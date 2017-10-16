Spencer woman gets nine months in jail for spiking boss' coffee

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 56-year-old Spencer woman was placed on three years probation Monday, which includes nine months in jail, for trying to spike her boss' coffee with a variety of things in hopes he would forget that she owned him $2,000, according to online Marathon County court records.

Karen Zenner pleaded guilty to one felony - putting foreign objects in food - for the scheme, at an Athens business, that unraveled when the boss, a diabetic, noticed high spikes in his blood sugar and a slimy substance in his coffee cup, court records said. A video camera in the break room captured a woman near his coffee cup.

The plot included eye drop solution and anti-anxiety pills, the criminal complaint said.

Zenner's probation includes that she write a letter of apology to her boss and pay him $1,175 in restitution, court records said. The judge allowed Zenner to serve the jail time with work privileges.

The boss told investigators he loaned Zenner $2,000 and when she attempted to repay him the check bounced, the complaint said.

The woman told investigators she placed pills in her boss' coffee for two to three weeks in January, trying to make him ill so he would forget about the loan, the complaint said.

She said she knew he was diabetic but had no intentions to kill him, the complaint said.