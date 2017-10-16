MeToo movement gives hope to Central Wisconsin advocates

Victims of sexual assault or sexual harassment typically keep silent but many are speaking out after a viral tweet.

Actress Alyssa Milano, tweeted out a note from a friend,"If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote, 'Me Too,' as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem."

Thousands of women have responded to the tweet saying, #MeToo.

The Marathon County Women's Community is a place where victims of these crimes can come and be heard.

"The majority of people we work with don't want anyone to know this happened to them," said Women's Community Director, Jane Graham- Jennings.

Sunday's tweet was the start of thousands of women breaking silence, some of those women from right here in Central Wisconsin.

"Unfortunately, in what I know is there are many many people everyday who don't tell anyone that this happened to them," Graham- Jennings said.

The director encourages any women who fall victim to sexual assault or sexual harassment to visit Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault (WCASA).